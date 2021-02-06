M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $191.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,898. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

