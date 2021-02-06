M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 12,540 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 353,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

