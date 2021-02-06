M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 77,675 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,239. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

