M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 8,866 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,866 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Intuit comprises about 1.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

