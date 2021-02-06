M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

