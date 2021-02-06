M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Diageo makes up 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.82. The company had a trading volume of 924,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $166.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

