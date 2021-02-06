M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Ecolab makes up 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.78. 818,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,419. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

