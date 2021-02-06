M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. Accenture accounts for 2.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,503,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,823,000 after buying an additional 167,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,976. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

