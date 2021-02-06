M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $45.78 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,784,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 25.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.53% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 517,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

