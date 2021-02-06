M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $5.39 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $127.78. 6,226,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,220,595. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $662.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

