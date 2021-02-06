M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 915,299 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 789,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after buying an additional 643,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. 744,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,152. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

