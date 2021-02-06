M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Xylem comprises about 2.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,149,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.19. 1,126,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.46. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

