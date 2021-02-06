M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $76,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $140.96. 4,437,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,942. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

