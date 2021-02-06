M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.64. 4,228,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,298. The stock has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

