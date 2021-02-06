M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 45,287 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

