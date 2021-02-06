M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 198,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 953,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,101,000 after purchasing an additional 210,694 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 260,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 97,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

PLD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.70. 1,704,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

