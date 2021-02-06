M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,967. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82.

