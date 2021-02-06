M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. National Grid comprises 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National Grid by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in National Grid by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in National Grid by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.