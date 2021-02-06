M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $2,717,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $5,537,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. 1,331,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,955. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

