Maecenas (ART) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $112.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 101.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 183.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $113,262.10 and $112.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.01166253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.28 or 0.06424120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015226 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.