Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.27% of Magellan Health worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

