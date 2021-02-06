Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

NYSE MMP opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

