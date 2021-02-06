Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 58,150 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,521 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

