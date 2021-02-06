Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $54.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.56 million and the lowest is $53.86 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $60.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $215.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.98 million to $216.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $237.22 million, with estimates ranging from $227.86 million to $251.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 197,298 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

