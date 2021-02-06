Maker Price Up 64% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $2,633.74 or 0.06525415 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $530.39 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 64% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.01193437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

