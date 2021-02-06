Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 151 ($1.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Man Group plc (EMG.L) alerts:

Shares of EMG traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 151.25 ($1.98). 1,901,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,669. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. Man Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.