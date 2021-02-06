MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $9.87 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $433,356.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00189361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064036 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00227988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046912 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

