Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report sales of $10.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.77 million and the highest is $10.80 million. Marchex posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $87.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $87.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $50.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 98,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.