Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,121.60.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $19,482,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $29.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,099.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,376. Markel has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,015.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.