Marlin (POND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Marlin token can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $3.01 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00177229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00226413 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00071202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

