Marlin Price Up 30.2% This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00179804 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00063072 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00235078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00047658 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

