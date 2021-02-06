Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 91.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

