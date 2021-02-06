Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,091 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

