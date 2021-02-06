Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.33 ($0.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

MARS traded up GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 100.20 ($1.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.51. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.90 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of £635.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

