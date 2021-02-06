Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 2.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.52.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

