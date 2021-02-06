Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

