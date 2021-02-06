Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

MASI stock opened at $260.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.38. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

