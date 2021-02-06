Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Masimo worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $260.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.38. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

