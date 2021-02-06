Master Contract Token (MCT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $119,562.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $604,779.36 and approximately $119,562.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.20 or 0.04204687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

