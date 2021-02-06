Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $338.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

