MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Cap of $229,759.53 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $229,759.53 and $45,328.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,360.49 or 1.00149730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.48 or 0.01123883 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00299650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00221408 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00057617 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001832 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

