McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $212.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.63. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

