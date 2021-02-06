McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $183.06 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

