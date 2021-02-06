MCO Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $42.53 million and $417,740.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00007027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MCO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.01123740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.94 or 0.06249545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00049894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022848 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.