Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 2,884 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

