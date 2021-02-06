MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $53.77. 61,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $2,590,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $3,099,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

