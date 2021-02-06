MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,386.73

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $45,386.73 and $24.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.