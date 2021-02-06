MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 44.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

