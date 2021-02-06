Megacoin (MEC) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $364.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00398334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,405,083 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

