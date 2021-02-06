Megacoin Price Hits $0.0408 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $441.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00392481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,406,005 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

